Rappler Talk: Ivan Uy on being next DICT secretary

Incoming DICT secretary Ivan Uy talks about his plans for his department

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer and IT expert Ivan John Uy is set to be the next secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Uy will oversee the implementation of the campaign promise of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of faster and cheaper internet on the back of a stronger nationwide digital infrastructure.

Rappler reporter Aika Rey talks to Uy about his plans for the department on Thursday, June 2 at 12:30 pm. – Rappler.com