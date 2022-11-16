Actor Kevin Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in Britain

Actor Kevin Spacey departs the Manhattan Federal Court following his civil sex abuse case trial in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2022.

Spacey, 63, was previously accused of five offenses in Britain

Trigger warning: sexual assault

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised seven additional charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004, it said on Wednesday, November 16.

The new CPS charges include one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others of indecent and sexual assault. The new charges follow a review of evidence gathered by British police.

Spacey, 63, was previously accused of five offenses in Britain – four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

His lawyer had said in June Spacey had “strenuously” denied those allegations of sex offenses.

Spacey’s defense lawyer in Britain, Patrick Gibbs, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the latest charges.

In the United States, Spacey last month defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser did not prove his claim that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. – Rappler.com