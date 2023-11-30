‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirm breakup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you,' Kathryn writes

MANILA, Philippines – KathNiel is no more.

In a post on her Instagram on Thursday, November 30, actress Kathryn Bernardo confirmed what fans of KathNiel – her loveteam with actor Daniel Padilla – had been dreading for months: the two are no longer a couple.

“Chapter closed,” the 27-year-old actress wrote in her caption, while sharing an old photo of her and Daniel. “I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding.”

The photos posted also included a longer statement from Kathryn: “I’ve always tried to be my own person. I was encouraged to think for myself and decide for myself. Even when it comes to love. Especially when it comes to love…. It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways. What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show…. These are 11 years that brought me joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home…. He was my first boyfriend…. I will always have love for him…. We’ve been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can’t go back to where we used to be….”

Kathryn also addressed KathNiel fans directly in the statement: “KathNiels, we know you are hurting, and trust me, this also hurts us both more than you can imagine…. We hope you understand that this is something we really need. We hope you can join us in this healing process and not let those precious moments go to waste. Kaya natin ‘to (We can do this).”

She ended the statement with a direct message to Daniel: “Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you.”

Soon after Kathryn uploaded her post, Daniel responded with his own photo and statement on Instagram.

“Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide,” the 28-year-old wrote. “KathNiels, maraming salamat sa napakagandang pinagsamahan natin…. Magiging mahirap pero kailangan nating yakapin ang kinabukasan…. Bal, ang pagmamamhal ko sa ‘yo ay walang hanggan at walang katapusan.”

(KathNiels, thank you for our wonderful time together…. It’s going to be hard but we need to embrace the future…. Bal, my love for you is boundless.)

Kathryn and Daniel first worked together in the youth-oriented series Growing Up, which aired from September 2011 to February 2012. Kathryn and Daniel then led their first primetime series Princess and I in 2012, and over its 10-month run, the show topped the evening ratings and grew a huge fan base, establishing KathNiel as a love team.

The two have since been on multiple blockbuster projects, from the 2014 film She’s Dating the Gangster, to the 2018 film The Hows of Us. Their last big project was the 2023 series 2 Good 2 Be True, which premiered on both free television and Netflix in an industry first.

In March 2024, Kathryn told fans that she would be starring in a comeback movie with Daniel, which will be helmed by their long-time directing partner Cathy Garcia-Molina. In a separate interview, Daniel said the film would be released in 2024. – Rappler.com