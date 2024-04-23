[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: HORI7ON

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The boys of global group HORI7ON – Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Marcus, Reyster, Jeromy, and Winston – are ready to take over the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, ANCHORs! Global pop group HORI7ON is finally making their debut on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Tuesday, April 23 – and we’re definitely feeling lucky!

Year 2023 has been a whirlwind of activities for HORI7ON members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Marcus, Reyster, Jeromy, and Winston from being survival show contestants, idol trainees, to being the first all-Filipino boy group to make an official debut in South Korea.

In their rookie year, the septet has released a full-length album, had sold-out fan meeting and solo concert, held a comeback showcase, made a comeback with the digital single “DAYTOUR,” and even won several accolades in numerous international award ceremonies, including the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

As they look back in their idol journey so far in this special episode of Live Jam, HORI7ON will also treat their fans with performances of their songs “Mama,” “Salamat,” and “LUCKY.”

Make sure to catch HORI7ON on Rappler Live Jam at 6 pm.