Korean thriller ‘Target’ to hit PH cinemas in October

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, K-thriller fans! The Korean film Target is slated to premiere in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, October 18.

Based on true events, Target sheds light on the deadly consequences faced by real-life victims of secondhand marketplace scams, along with the rigorous process behind putting the perpetrators behind bars.

The film stars See You in My 19th Life’s Shin Hye-sun, who plays the titular character of Soo-hyun, an ordinary office worker who becomes the target of an anonymous killer after purchasing a secondhand washing machine. With the threat of death looming over her, Soo-hyun then sets out to find the killer herself.

“When something like this happens, there must be people who want to solve the problem in the same way. I could really identify with the main character who struggles to deal with it. And the atmosphere created by the art and props set up in Soo-hyun’s house helped me get into my role,” Shin said of her character.

Meanwhile, Reply 1988 actor Kim Sung-kyun portrays Joo, a veteran cybercrime unit detective assigned to Soo-hyun’s case. As Joo goes deeper into the investigation, however, he soon finds himself to be on the receiving end of disturbing occurrences.

“It was very refreshing to read a piece that portrayed reality in an era where we have become numb to exchanging personal information,” shared Kim.

Joining the star-studded cast is Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae-oh. Kang takes on the role of Na, a fresh junior detective eager to pursue any case that is handed to him.

“The movie felt so realistic because it was based on used goods deals that are easily available to everyone. While reading the scenario, I could relate to it and became worried,” Kang expressed.

To make the film more realistic, Director Park Hee-kon also met with various police officers and detectives to learn more about the work that is put into catching offenders. – Rappler.com