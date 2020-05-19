MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin relaunched an old fund raising initiative, this time to purchase coronavirus test kits. The actress announced on Instagram Monday, May 18 that she is reviving Shop and Share, a fundraiser she and some of her showbiz colleagues started in 2009.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to buy coronavirus test kits.

"It’s been a while since we’ve done this — way back in 2009 in fact when we first put up Shop and Share to help those who were affected by Typhoon Ondoy. We had actors, singers and even basketball players donate personal items from designer bags, clothes, jerseys, jewelry, etc., and we auctioned them off on Ebay, with all the proceeds going to the Philippine Red Cross," she said.

"And, now, we humbly reach out again. These are hard times, truly frightening times for the Filipino people, especially with coronavirus cases still on the rise. Many have been doing their part in trying to give hope or just to make each day easier for those who are in need. And the hard truth is they will remain in need as COVID-19 remains the invisible enemy amongst us changing our lives and sadly disrupting livelihoods."

The actress added: "This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country. Yes, in support of mass testing. Because in this way we can make a higher impact, by pushing the TEST-TRACE-ISOLATE/TREAT formula that is the only proven way to defeat the virus."

"We do hope you can join us as we all work together to help flatten the curve in the Philippines in our little way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on May 18, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

Actress Dimples Romana, one of Angel's closest friends, also shared the post on her social media accounts.

"We pray we can encourage you once again to help out so we can all come together and help flatten the curve in our country! For all our artist friends, we would love and appreciate your support. Kindly get in touch with any of us," she said.

Angel did not specify which type of testing kit they'll be buying but there are two ways to test for the coronavirus — the polymerase chain reaction or PCR-based test and the rapid antibody test kits.



The fundraiser is the latest campaign that Angel has spearheaded since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Previously, she and her friends launched the #UniTentWeStandPH, which raised money for hospital isolation tents and food for frontliners. – Rappler.com