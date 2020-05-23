MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are apparently officially a thing, with Sam making it Instagram official on May 23.

In the post, the actor shared a snap of an instax photo of him embracing the beauty queen in the middle of an empty road.

"Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet," he wrote in the caption.

The previous day, Catriona surprised him with a video greeting during a Facebook live chat with John Prats and Pooh.

"I hope that you have an amazing year ahead. I wish you more birthdays, more happiness. You are loved by so, so many," Catriona said.

The video left Sam giddy, and unable to hold back his smiles.

Their relationship reveal comes a surprise, considering that just in January, Catriona clarified in an interview with Boy Abunda that Sam was just a friend who went to the same church and was under the same management as her.

As of posting, Catriona has yet to open up about their relationship. – Rappler.com