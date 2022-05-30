Here’s how you can watch Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night

Who do you think will be the next Miss World Philippines?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for Sunday, June 5, and Filipino pageant fans can catch the show live or via telecast.

“Get to see 36 of the most Exceptionally Empowered Filipinas as they flaunt their ‘beauty’ and serve it with a ‘purpose,’” the organization said.

Those interested to watch the coronation night live at the Mall of Asia Arena can purchase tickets from SM Tickets outlets and online through its website. Passes range from P960 for general admission, P2,120 for upper box, P3,180 for lower box, P8,480 for VIP regular, and P10,500 for VIP premium.

This year’s competition sees 36 candidates vying for the Miss World Philippines crown, with Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez crowning her successor.

Fans staying at home can also watch the coronation real-time through the KTX website, and through the telecast brought by CNN Philippines.



Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina. – Rappler.com