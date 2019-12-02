MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri)’s landfall, some local government units evacuated residents and prepared goods for distribution on Monday, December 2.

As of 2 pm on Monday, Tisoy's threat intensified as it moved closer toward the area of Northern Samar, Albay, and Sorsogon. (READ: 'Threat increases' as Typhoon Tisoy nears Northern Samar, Albay, Sorsogon)

It is expected to make landfall in Albay, Sorsogon, or Northern Samar between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Although Catanduanes was previously included as among the possible areas of landfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said they are not ruling out the possibility that the typhoon could make landfall in the southern tip of Catanduanes.

Moreover, more schools and local offices suspended classes and work as the typhoon neared landfall.

Catanduanes

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of the municipality of San Andres, Catanduanes has recorded a total of 4,024 evacuees from 953 families in 11 of 38 Barangays of San Andres as of 11am on Monday, December 2.

Evacuees sought refuge in public schools, chapels and private houses. Relief goods from the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councils were also prepared for the evacuees as early as Sunday, December 1.

Albay

In Albay, at least 25,770 families or 106,211 persons from 121 barangays threatened by lahar flow were evacuated, according to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO).

The Provincial Government of Albay also distributed 250 sacks of NFA rice to the evacuees.

APSEMO also conducted a clearing operation along roads in the municipalities of Libos, Oas, and Tiwi to help communities threatened by possible flooding, landslide, and electricity disruption due to the typhoon.

Biliran, Leyte

In the municipality of Naval, Biliran in Leyte, the local government unit evacuated a total of 84 families from Brgy. Sto. Niño and Brgy. Atipolo at the Naval Gymnasium as of 8:20am of Monday, December 2.

The municipality of Culaba, Biliran in Leyte also evacuated senior citizens ahead of Tisoy's landfall with the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), MDRRMO and LGU in Culaba, Biliran among others.

