The new Philippine passports will cost P950 ($18), the price of the current passports that have a 5-year validity

Published 6:18 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano announced that the 10-year validity of Philippine passports will begin on January 1, 2018, with no price increase in the meantime.

The new Philippine passports will cost P950 ($18), the price of the current passports that have a 5-year validity.

This comes as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, October 25, signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10928.

RA 10928 extended for 10 years the validity of Philippine passports. President Rodrigo Duterte signed this law on August 2.

In a video uploaded by the DFA, Cayetano explained that the Philippines needs time to inform other countries about this new law on passport validity.

He said that the next two months "will give us enough time to inform the whole world and get the appropriate communications out" that the validity of Philippine passports is now 10 years.

"Kung i-approve natin dito na hindi alam ng ibang bansa, baka kuwestyunin pa kayo pagdating sa airport. Imbis na nakatulong, mas malaking problema," Cayetano said.

(If we approve this here without other countries knowing about it, you might even be questioned at the airport. Instead of helping you, it might create more problems.)

The DFA added that Filipinos below 18 years old, however, "will still be issued 5-year valid passports."

"Kasi below 18 years old po, nagbabago pa 'yung mukha, so it's better that after 18, 'pag expired na 'yung passport, saka mo irenew na saka na mag-10 years," Cayetano said.

(Because if a person is below 18 years old, his or her face might still be changing, so it's better that after 18, once the passport is expired, that's when you should renew the passport to be valid for 10 years.)

The DFA also said that "additional fees may be imposed in the future for passports that will have enhanced features." – Rappler.com

*$1 = P51.86