The Bureau of Customs, however, says the two second-hand luxury cars were improperly brought into the country

Published 6:55 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Don Bosco Technical Institute of Makati said that two luxury cars seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) were for their technical training program.

In a 24 Oras report by GMA News on Thursday, August 2, the Don Bosco Makati administration explained that the two second-hand Porsche cars would be used in a training program for the underprivileged.

Students who complete the said two-year technical training would be given jobs in Porsche in the Middle East, the school said.

Don Bosco Makati added that Porsche had previously donated 9 cars to them, and that these units are "destroyed" after the training program is done, as part of a contract.

The BOC, however, said that the two cars were improperly brought into the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the BOC said that the importation of the two used Porsche vehicles violated sections 117 and 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to Executive Order No. 156.

The vehicles – a Porsche Boxster S and a Porsche Panamera 4S – have a combined estimated street value of P28 million.

The agency added that Don Bosco Makati "has no authority" to import second-hand vehicles. Such authority is "still required even if the intention is for training purpose of any school."

BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said that only special purpose vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances "can have exemptions."

The used cars were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 5, 2017.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Import Regulations Division ruled on July 9, that the importation violated EO 156.

BOC-NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan then issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the cars on Wednesday, August 1. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com