Filipinos in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina can be affected by Hurricane Florence. Take note of the hotline in case of emergencies there.

Published 11:02 AM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) warned around 150,000 Filipinos in the United States to prepare for Hurricane Florence, which the US National Hurricane Center said can grow into "an extremely dangerous hurricane."

"The DFA is advising the Filipino community there to make the necessary preparations and follow the advice of local authorities," said the DFA in a statement Monday, September 10.

The 150,000 Filipinos who might be affected by Florence live in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, said the DFA.

The DFA said Filipinos affected by Florence can call (202) 368 2767 if they need the Philippine embassy's help.

The states of North and South Carolina and Virginia have already issued emergency declarations to help speed preparations.

"This storm is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in issuing his state's emergency declaration.

Florence was the first Category 4 hurricane of the Atlantic season, but weakened as it passed through cooler waters. It is now entering a warmer zone that could lead it to gather strength, meteorologists said. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com