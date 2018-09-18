Rescuers in Itogon, Benguet are searching for survivors of massive landslides that overran small-scale mining areas and destroyed bunkhouses and, in the worst case scenario, recovering the dead

Published 11:41 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) reported Tuesday, evening, September 10, that there were 66 dead and 66 missing as a result of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).



The CRDRRMC, in its 10 pm update, listed the following numbers for the dead and missing in the Cordilleras.

Dead: 66

Baguio City - 11

Kalinga - 1

Mt. Province - 6

Benguet

Tuba - 1



La Trinidad - 3



Itogon - 44

Missing: 66

Baguio City - 4

Benguet - 62

Rescuers in Itogon, Benguet scrambled to search for survivors of massive landslides that overran small-scale mining areas and destroyed bunkhouses. – Rappler.com