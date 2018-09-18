66 dead, 66 missing in Cordilleras after Typhoon Ompong – CRDRRMC
MANILA, Philippines – The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) reported Tuesday, evening, September 10, that there were 66 dead and 66 missing as a result of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).
The CRDRRMC, in its 10 pm update, listed the following numbers for the dead and missing in the Cordilleras.
Dead: 66
- Baguio City - 11
- Kalinga - 1
- Mt. Province - 6
- Benguet
- Tuba - 1
- La Trinidad - 3
- Itogon - 44
Missing: 66
- Baguio City - 4
- Benguet - 62
Rescuers in Itogon, Benguet scrambled to search for survivors of massive landslides that overran small-scale mining areas and destroyed bunkhouses. – Rappler.com