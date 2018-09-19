Dozens remain missing in the Cordillera Administrative Region, which was heavily affected by landslides

Published 11:10 AM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The number of people killed by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) climbed further to 81 on Wednesday, September 19, with most of the fatalities still coming from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Below is the breakdown from the Philippine National Police (PNP):

CAR - 66

Cagayan Valley - 10

Central Luzon - 2

Metro Manila - 2

Ilocos Region - 1

The number of missing people also rose. The PNP said 70 people remain missing while 71 others were wounded. Of the 70 missing, 66 are in CAR, which was heavily affected by landslides.

The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Tuesday evening, September 18, that there were 66 dead and 66 missing as a result of Ompong.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also said over a million residents have been affected by the typhoon. Local officials were prompted to declare a state of calamity in several areas as strong winds and intense rain from Ompong left devastating damage.

In the wake of the typhoon, search and rescue operations are still underway while many residents look to rebuild their homes. (READ: 'Houses flew' when Ompong came) – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com