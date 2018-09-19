Of this number, more than 10,000 homes are completely destroyed

Published 3:25 PM, September 19, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) left nearly 76,000 houses damaged in Cagayan province, where it first hit land in the wee hours of Saturday, September 15.

In a report, the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said 10,528 houses were totally damaged, while 65,408 houses were partially damaged.

The town of Aparri reported the most number of damaged houses at 9,075, while the town of Iguig followed with 7,277 houses.

Baggao town, where Ompong made landfall, reported 5,312 damaged houses.

Cagayan provincial spokesperson Rogie Sending said the local government is now focused on relief operations, especially in far-flung areas.

All towns have already been reached by authorities, Sending added.

As of Wednesday, September 19, more than 170,000 in Cagayan have been affected by the typhoon, considered the strongest to hit the Philippines this year.

All communications services have since been restored throughout the province, but only around 8% of power lines have been energized so far.

Agriculture, infrastructure damage

For agricultural damage, the PDRRMC pegged the cost at P4.4 billion, so far.

Around P2.5 billion worth of rice crops were damaged, while lost corn crops amounted to P1.7 billion. Some P163 million worth of vegetables were also damaged. (READ: Cagayan farmers on Ompong-hit crops: 'Like losing gamble vs nature')

Meanwhile, damage to government infrastructure has reached P46 million, excluding the damage to public schools.

The Commission on Higher Education said on Tuesday, September 18, that Cagayan State University suffered nearly P205 million in damage, the highest among state universities and colleges affected by Ompong. – Rappler.com