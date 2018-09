Police say at least 30 houses are affected in two barangays

Published 10:19 AM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A landslide occurred in Naga City, Cebu early Thursday morning, September 20.

Naga City Police Chief Inspector Roderick Gonzales was cited in a GMA News Online report as saying 20 to 25 houses were affected by the landslide in Barangay Tinaan, and another 10 houses were affected in Barangay Naalad.

Rescue operations are ongoing as of this posting.

More to follow. – Rappler.com