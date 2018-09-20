The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council says over 50,000 people remain in evacuation centers

Published 11:05 AM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 1.4 million people have now been affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) as of Thursday morning, September 20, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

A total of 345,158 families or 1,436,997 people were affected from 4,216 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Of the affected, 13,949 families or 54,935 people remain inside 390 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, about 20,706 families or 84,674 people were being served outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also recorded destruction of more houses as 3,610 were completely wrecked while 40,989 were partially damaged in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR. Strong winds caused damage to structures and even tore down some homes.

Total cost of damage so far stands at about P16.7 billion, with P14.3 billion pegged for damage to agriculture and P2.36 billion for infrastructure. About 171,932 farmers were also affected by Ompong in CAR alone.

Damage was seen in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and CAR.

Floods were seen in 393 areas in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa as of Wednesday, September 19. Floods had already subsided in 88 of these areas as of Thursday.

So far, P65.3 billion worth of assistance has been given to affected residents in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, and CAR.

Assistance came from the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as local government units and non-governmental organizations.

According to the Philippine National Police, at least 81 were killed due to Ompong in several regions. Local officials placed several areas under a state of calamity following the loss of lives and destruction. – Rappler.com