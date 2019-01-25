'1.5 million said yes to peace, yes to Bangsamoro,' says lawyer Maisara Dandamun Latiph of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission

Published 9:54 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Muslims and Christians on Friday, January 25, hailed the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) that will create a new Muslim region in the southern Philippines.

"We have a new government, and another journey toward peace," said Dr Susana Salvador Anayatin, commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, in a speech shortly after the BOL was deemed ratified by the Commissionon Elections (Comelec).

Ratification means the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM. It will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which has been called a "failed experiment" because of its dependence on the national government in Metro Manila and accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Anayatin described ratification as a new opportunity for Muslims and Christians to push for peace "not only in our time but in succeeding generations."

She then thanked President Rodrigo Duterte, Congress, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the local government units, and other organizations for pushing for the BOL.

"Salamat sa pagsusulong ng batas na 'to na magbibigay-tuldok sa kaguluhan sa Mindanao," Anayatin said. (Thank you for pushing for this law that will end conflict in Mindanao.)

In a separate speech, Lawyer Maisara Dandamun Latiph, who also witnessed the canvassing in Manila, thanked the Comelec for a peaceful and credible Bangsamoro plebiscite. She said, "1.5 million said yes to peace, yes to Bangsamoro."

The European Union (EU) also sent a statement following the ratification of the BOL.

In its statement, the EU Delegation to the Philippines congratulated the Philippine government, the MILF, and the Comelec "for the generally peaceful conduct of the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite on January 21, 2019, before the second phase to be held on February 6, 2019."

"The creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao is a significant milestone in the history of the Philippines," the EU said.

"The EU is prepared to continue to support the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and to work closely with the relevant stakeholders towards long-lasting peace, development and prosperity for the benefit of Mindanao and the Filipino people," the EU added. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com