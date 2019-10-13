MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to extend humanitarian aid to Japan in the aftermath of the powerful Typhoon Hagibis.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Office of the President has asked the DFA "to get in touch with its Japanese counterpart for possible humanitarian assistance we can provide."

Duterte also expressed "deep sympathy" to those affected by Hagibis.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte expresses his deep sympathy to the people and government of Japan for those who perished, were injured, or found themselves homeless in the aftermath of the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in decades," Panelo said.

As of Sunday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported 23 deaths while local media reported 15 missing after Hagibis unleashed "unprecedented rain and catastrophic flooding." It is considered one of the most violent typhoons in recent years.

"The Philippine embassy in Tokyo is closely monitoring the situation and is now in coordination with the members of the Filipino community in typhoon-affected areas in Japan," Panelo said.

Hagibis was initially expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but it shifted toward Japan. – Rappler.com