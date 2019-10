Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, October 17, due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Cotabato.

AREAS

Kidapawan City, Cotabato - all levels (public and private)

Koronadal City, South Cotabato - preschool to secondary levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com