MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5 aftershock struck Tulunan in Cotabato on Saturday morning, October 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an earthquake bulletin that the earthquake, which happened at 6:52 am, was tectonic in origin at a depth of 27 kilometers.

The moderate earthquake, an aftershock of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the same area on Wednesday, October 16, was not expected to cause damage, said Phivolcs. (READ: What to do during aftershocks)

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity III - Tupi, Koronadal City; and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity II - General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Davao City

Intensity I - Kiamba, Sarangani

There have been over a hundred aftershocks, mostly not strong enough to be felt, following the strong earthquake that hit Tulunan and affected various areas in Mindanao on October 16. – Rappler.com