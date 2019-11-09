MANILA, Philippines – A 39-year-old woman who offered to livestream the sexual abuse of her daughter in exchange for money was arrested by police in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Thursday morning, November 7.

Her 14-year-old daughter and 4 other female children ages 3, 4, 8, and 9 were rescued from the scene during the operation. The other children were neighbors and nieces of the suspect.

The 8-year-old girl told authorities that the suspect took illicit photos of her with the 9- and 4-year-old children.

The 3-year-old was not mentioned as an abused victim, but was removed from the scene as well for being at risk in such an environment.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9208 as amended by RA No. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, RA No. 7610 (child abuse), and RA No. 10175 (child pornography).

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation referred the case to the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center at Camp Crame.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), Antipolo City social welfare workers, and International Justice Mission (IJM) coordinated for the entrapment operation against the suspect. IJM is a global group that protects the poor from violence by partnering with local authorities.

Inter-agency cooperation is vital in stopping these sorts of crimes, said Police Brigadier General William Macavinta, chief of the PNP Women and Children Protection Center. – Rappler.com