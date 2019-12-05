MANILA, Philippines – Tisoy (Kammuri), which battered parts of Luzon and the Visayas as a powerful typhoon, left at least 13 people dead.

As of 6 am on Thursday, December 5, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said there were also 34 others injured.

Dead - 13

Oriental Mindoro - 5

Northern Samar - 3

Marinduque - 2

Batangas - 1

Quezon - 1

Leyte - 1

Injured - 34

Oriental Mindoro - 12

Eastern Samar - 11

Northern Samar - 3

Marinduque - 3

Camarines Norte - 3

Romblon - 1

Biliran - 1

Tisoy has since weakened after making landfall 4 times. It left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a tropical depression at 8 am on Thursday.

The NDRRMC said Tisoy affected a total of 95,385 families or 413,833 persons in 1,788 barangays in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.

Of those affected, 83,848 families or 364,003 persons are staying in evacuation centers. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Typhoon Tisoy)

Tisoy also destroyed crops in Bicol and Oriental Mindoro.

The initial cost of damage to agriculture for the two areas totals P811.5 million, with P655.1 million worth of crops damaged in Bicol and P156.4 million in Oriental Mindoro.

As for damage to homes, 8,749 damaged houses were reported in Bicol, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Caraga, Western Visayas, and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Most are in Bicol and Mimaropa.

There were also 135 damaged schools in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Caraga. Around half are in Bicol. – Rappler.com