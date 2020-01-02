MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government set a partial deployment ban to Kuwait following the recent death of another overseas Filipino worker (OFW), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Thursday, January 2.

DOLE Public Information Officer Rolly Francia confirmed this in a text message to reporters saying, “Partial deployment ban to Kuwait set.”

What happened? OFW Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende was killed, purportedly in the hands of her employer. No other details of her death were provided.

Kuwaiti authorities took custody of Villavende’s female employer following her death.

The Philippine government slammed Villavende’s death, with Malacañang saying it was a “clear violation” of the agreement signed by both Kuwait and the Philippines in 2018 that seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also summoned the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Manila following Villavende’s death “to express the government’s outrage over the seeming lack of protection” of Filipino domestic workers in the Middle Eastern country. It urged for “complete transparency” and swift justice in investigating Villavende’s death and prosecuting those responsible for her perpetrators “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Why this matters. At least two other Filipina domestic workers died in Kuwait over the last two years.

In February 2018, Joanna Demafelis’ body was found in a freezer in her employers’ abandoned apartment in Kuwait City. Investigators found she had been dead for two years.

In May 2019, Constancia Lago Dayag was declared dead in a hospital in Kuwait after apparently being beaten and sexually abused by her employer.

Demafelis’ case triggered a diplomatic crisis between the Philippines and Kuwait, which resulted in an agreement to prohibit employers from confiscating Filipino workers’ passports and other documents, allowing workers to use cellular phones, and to require their consent before being transferred to other employers.

Over 240,000 Filipinos hold jobs in Kuwait, with more than half being female domestic workers. – Rappler.com