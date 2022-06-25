AFP activates vice presidential security group for Sara Duterte

ACTIVATED. General Andres Centino, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, leads the activation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on June 24, 2022.

Lieutenant Colonel Rene Giroy, who was previously assigned to the PSG, will be the first commander of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has activated the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) – a “separate” unit from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) – for vice president-elect Sara Duterte.

Why this matters: The VPSPG will “ensure the safety and security of the Vice President of the Philippines and her family,” the AFP said in a statement released Saturday, June 25. The VPSPG was activated on Friday, June 24.

The VPSPG was formerly called the Vice Presidential Security Detachment, the unit that was assigned to outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo and her family. The Vice Presidential Security Detachment was not attached to the PSG, according to the AFP.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Duterte thanked the AFP for activating the VPSPG following her camp’s request “that a security unit separate from the [PSG] be created and be assigned” to her and her family.

Before this, Duterte has been assigned a PSG personnel as daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte said it is important to have an independent group that will secure and protect Philippine vice presidents.

She also said the VPSPG “may be expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president and the president face the misfortune of having strained relations.”

Who’s heading the VPSPG? The security unit will be headed by a security official with an O-6 rank, usually a colonel or a navy captain.

Lieutenant Colonel Rene Giroy, who was previously assigned to the PSG, will be the first commander of the VPSPG. – Aika Rey, with reports from Jairo Bolledo and Bea Cupin/Rappler.com