Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila extended until end-January

MANILA SURGE. Vendors and other workers at the night market in Divisoria, Manila queue for their booster shot during a night vaccination program by the city. Rappler

Malacañang says the situation in the capital region does not yet merit an escalation to Alert Level 4 because its healthcare utilization rate is below 71%

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government announced it is extending Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila, Cavite, Baguio City, and 80 other areas until the end of January.

This is effective Friday, January 14, or Sunday, January 16, depending on the locality.

The new alert status was announced by Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Friday, during a press briefing.

Under Alert Level 3, intrazonal and interzonal travels are allowed. Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals are also allowed under the new level.

Meanwhile, the following activities are not allowed under Alert Level 3:

• Face-to-face classes

• Contact sports

• Funfairs (peryas)

• Live voice/ wind instrument

• Casino

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government (60% on-site capacity)

Limited (30% indoor; 50% outdoor venue capacity)

• Cinemas

• Social events

• Tourist attractions

• MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)

• Amusement parks

• Recreational venues

• In-person religious gatherings

• Licensure exams

• Dine-in services

• Personal care services

• Fitness studios; non-contact sports

• Film, music, TV production

Below is the list of areas under Alert Level 3:

Alert Level 3 from January 16 to 31:

Metro Manila

Baguio City

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Dagupan

Ilocos Sur

Santiago City

Cagayan

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Zambales

Rizal

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Naga City

Sorsogon

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Lapu-Lapu City

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Ormoc City

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Western Samar

City of Isabela

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Sur

Bukidnon

Iligan City

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

General Santos City

South Cotabato

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Alert Level 3 from January 14 to 31

Benguet

Kalinga

Abra

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Pangasinan

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Quezon Province

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Camarines Sur

Albay

Bacolod City

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Tacloban City

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

Cotabato City

Alert Level 2 from January 16 to 31

Apayao

Batanes

Palawan

Puerto Princesa City

Masbate

Siquijor

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

The country has been repeatedly breaking its records for new COVID-19 cases, logging over 34,000 new infections on Thursday, most of them from Metro Manila.

Nograles explained that Alert Level 3 was retained in Metro Manila because the healthcare utilization rate in the region has not yet hit 71%, the trigger of alert level escalation.

The government wants to avoid imposing Alert Level 4 by telling the public, hospitals, and medical facilities that hospital COVID-10 bed space be reserved for severe and critical cases, or persons with moderate symptoms but are part of vulnerable sectors of the population.

Health department spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said new reported cases are not translating to a rise in severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19, likely due to higher vaccination rates and, according to studies, the mildness of the Omicron variant compared to Delta.

“We saw a phenomenon called decoupling in the National Capital Region. This is when a rise in cases does not translate to a rise in the number of people who get hospitalized from severe or critical illness and death,” said Vergeire in the same press conference.– Rappler.com