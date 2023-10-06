Bureau of Customs seizes P2.2 billion worth of shabu from Mexico

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEIZED. A total of 323 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, concealed as beef jerky shipment from Mexico, with an estimated street value of P2.2 billion, were presented to the media during a press conference by the Bureau of Customs at Manila International Container Port on October 6, 2023.

The customs bureau says the illegal drugs were concealed in beef jerkies

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it seized P2.2 billion worth of suspected methamphetamine or shabu from shipments from Mexico.

In a statement on Friday, October 6, the BOC said it confiscated 323 kilos of shabu from two shipments from Mexico at the Manila International Container Port.

On October 4, the BOC said it conducted the physical examination of the subject shipments, after the packages passed through X-ray imaging and scanning. The inventory of the shipments continued the next day, where 1,109 packs of shabu were discovered.

The shipments from Logistica Integral Aduanal Meyma arrived from Medico on February 24, 2023. However, the BOC said its intelligence service received “derogatory information that said shipments contain illegal drugs.”

The BOC explained that the intelligence unit requested the issuance of alert orders to notify about the shipments. The control order of the shipments stated that it contained “laminated beef jerky and carne seca.”

BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio said the latest haul could be the “biggest drug bust in MICP this year.” Just last week, on September 29, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla announced that authorities seized P3.6-billion worth of shabu in a warehouse in Pampanga. – Rappler.com