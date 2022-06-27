DOH records 53% rise in COVID-19 cases at 4,634

LRT commuters avail Astrazenica booster shot against COVID-19 at the LRT-2 station in Recto Manila on February 22, 2022. The vaccination is a partnership between the LRTA and the city government of Manila and Antipolo. Vaccinations will be every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am-5pm at Recto station and at the Antipolo station on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30am-4pm. Rappler

DOH says 14 of the new cases are critical and severe

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded a 53% increase of new COVID-19 cases in its weekly case bulletin on Monday, June 27, with 4,634 new cases reported from June 20 to 26. This translates to an average of around 662 new cases a day.

From June 13 to 19, the DOH reported 3,051 new cases. This was already an 82% increase from the previous week, June 6 to 12, when there were 1,682 new cases.

Of the new cases, 14 were critical and severe. As of Sunday, June 26, there were 591 critical and severe patients admitted to the hospitals, and 51 verified deaths. Intensive care unit bed utilization was at 14.9%, while 18.1% of non-ICU beds were used.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” the DOH said.

(We remind everyone to not be complacent towards the threat of COVID-19. Instead, we must continue complying with minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.)

The DOH also reminded Filipinos to wear “best-fitted” face masks and stay in areas with good ventilation.

As of Monday, more than 70 million have been vaccinated in the Philippines – 78.17% of the country’s target population. Those who have received booster shots are significantly lower at 14.9 million. Around 6.7 million senior citizens have also received their primary series of vaccinations, which is around 77.48% of the target for the A2 priority group composed of the elderly.

Despite the slow booster rollout, the Philippines has already opened the administration of second boosters to health workers and the elderly.

Dr. John Wong of Epimetrics earlier told Rappler that the Philippines was “definitely at the start of a new surge.”

“It’s too early to say when the peak will be…. Without higher vaccination rates, we’re just in between surges. So, this is it,” said Wong.

– Rappler.com