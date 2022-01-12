Duterte names Davao councilor as MinDA chair

Newly resigned Davao City councilor Maria Belen Sunga Acosta, a former teacher and news anchor of ABS-CBN-Davao, is a scion of a Davao family with long years of friendship with the Dutertes

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a Davao City councilor as head of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed on Wednesday, January 12, that Duterte signed on Thursday, January 6, the appointment of newly resigned Davao councilor Maria Belen Sunga Acosta to the post vacated by Emmanuel Piñol in November 2021. Piñol, who also served as agriculture secretary, is seeking a Senate seat.

Acosta will serve as head of MinDA for six years.

A former teacher and news anchor of ABS-CBN-Davao, Acosta is a scion of a Davao family with long years of friendship with the Dutertes. She started her political career as a city councilor in 2011, five years before the former Davao mayor rose to become president.

Acosta is a 2008 TESDA Kabalikat Awardee and was named as one of The Outstanding Councilors of the Philippines (TOCP) in 2009 by the Philippine Councilors’ League in 2010. Her daughter Luna Maria Dominique, a law graduate, is seeking a city council post.

“We wish Chairperson Acosta all the best in her new assignment, and are confident that she will continue the initiatives her predecessors pursued to accelerate the socio-economic growth of Mindanao,” said Nograles in a statement on Wednesday, January 12.

Acosta is the eighth to chair MinDA – a socioeconomic arm of Malacanang – that was created through the Mindanao Development Authority Act of 2010. – Rappler.com

Antonio Manaytay is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship