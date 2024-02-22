Opposition bares some Senate bets for 2025 elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Liberal Party spokesperson Leila de Lima says that the party will try to convince former vice president Leni Robredo to join the opposition's senatorial ticket

MANILA, Philippines – Liberal Party (LP) spokesperson Leila de Lima on Thursday, February 22, bared some of the opposition’s Senate bets in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a text message to Rappler, De Lima said that the LP will field former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno as “opposition candidates.”

“They intend to be opposition candidates. Senator Kiko is surely an LP candidate. Senator Bam and Dean Chel are not officially LP members,” De Lima said, when asked to confirm her statement at a media forum that the three would join the 2025 Senate race as opposition bets.

De Lima, a former senator, also said that the party will try to convince former vice president Leni Robredo to run for senator.

Robredo has been mum about her political plans amid her supporters’ clamor for her to run for the Senate.

Pangilinan, who ran as Robredo’s vice president in the 2022 elections, was a senator from 2001 to 2013, and from 2016 to 2022.

Aquino, who was a senator from 2013 to 2019, will also attempt a comeback. He lost in the 2019 senatorial race, placing 14th.

Diokno ran for the Senate in the last two elections, placing 21st in 2019 and 19th in 2022.

In the 2022 elections, Senator Risa Hontiveros was the lone opposition bet to secure a seat in the Senate.

The LP was the ruling party during the administration of the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III from 2010 to 2016. Many of its members had joined other political parties. – Rappler.com