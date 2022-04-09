PHVoteWatch: Report vote-buying, other election violations in 2022 polls

Rappler's civic engagement arm MovePH is gathering reports of vote-buying and vote-selling, campaign offenses, election-related violence, technical glitches, and other election-related problems in local communities

Have you spotted any election-related irregularities in your area?

Vote-buying, vote-selling, election-related violence, campaign violations, and other forms of election offenses have no room in the high-stakes elections. Beyond voting, Filipinos can take part in guarding the integrity of the 2022 polls by reporting election-related anomalies they witnessed in their localities.

With only a month before the May 9 elections, MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will gather reports and cases of vote-buying and vote-selling, campaign offenses, election-related violence, technical glitches, and other election-related problems observed in local communities.

How to report

Send reports through the #PHVoteWatch form

Submit any election-related irregularities directly to the #PHVoteWatch form. Reporters will need to provide their contact information, details and proof of the incident. We encourage first-hand and verified reports.

Once received, MovePH point persons will reach out to the provided contact number of the voter who sent the report as part of the verification process.

Report using Twitter or Facebook

Alternatively, Filipinos online may help raise awareness about these irregularities by composing a tweet or posting about the incident on social media with the hashtag #PHVoteWatch.

Make sure to include details about the incident, including the type of election violation, the concerned parties, and where the incident happened. Include photos or videos as proof to the report.

What happens to reports?

MovePH along with its volunteers will help verify the reports. Verified reports will be shared with the Comelec, election watchdogs, members of the #PHVote coalition, and other concerned agencies for action.

As election nears, Filipinos must remain vigilant, actively protect our votes, and discourage vote buying. Let us send that message to those who intend to flout the law that we are watching them. Remember, online vigilance can lead to concrete offline results.

To volunteer for the elections and for any of these efforts, email us through move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com