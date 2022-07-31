Former president Fidel Ramos dies

Fidel Ramos, who served as the Philippines' 12th president, dies at the age of 94

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Fidel Ramos died at the age of 94 on Sunday, July 31, his niece Lila Shahani confirmed to Rappler.

Ramos was the Philippines’ 12th president, serving from 1992 to 1998. He was also chief of the Philippine Constabulary and chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Malacañang expressed condolences to the Ramos family.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former president Fidel V. Ramos. He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive,” said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement on Sunday.

“We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates, and associates and keep him in our prayers.” – Rappler.com