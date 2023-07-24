Philippines
SONA 2023

FULL LIST: Marcos’ priority bills in second year of office

SUMMARY

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his second State of the Nation Address at Congress on July 24, 2023.

Screengrab from RTVM

Marcos pushes for the passage of bills that support his administration's fiscal framework, as well as new legislation on government procurement and auditing

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laid out his priority measures for his second year as chief executive in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Marcos, who had recently signed into law a controversial measure creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, listed “essential tax measures under our Medium-Term Fiscal Framework,” as among his priorities.

The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), chaired by the President, had earlier determined 20 priority bills. LEDAC counts as members top Congress leaders and the country’s economic managers.  

The House of Representatives, where a supermajority is allied with Marcos, is led by the President’s cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez. 

The Senate – known as a chamber of 24 “independent republics,” is nonetheless a Marcos-allied supermajority with only two senators in the minority. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is also a close ally of Marcos. 

Marcos’ priority legislation include:

  1. Excise tax on single-use plastics
  2. VAT on digital services
  3. Rationalization of mining fiscal regime
  4. Motor vehicle user’s charge/road user’s tax
  5. Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension
  6. Amendment of the Fisheries Code
  7. Amendment of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act
  8. Amendment of the Cooperative Code
  9. New Government Procurement Law
  10. New Government Auditing Code
  11. Anti-financial accounts scamming
  12. Tatak-Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) law
  13. The Blue Economy law
  14. Ease of paying taxes
  15. LGU income classification
  16. The Philippine Immigration Act

– Rappler.com

Avatar photo

author

