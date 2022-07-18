How to protect yourself from dengue

What are the symptoms of dengue? How can you prevent yourself from getting infected with the dengue virus?

MANILA, Philippines – Dengue cases in the Philippines spiked during the first half of 2022, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting a 90% increase in cases compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the DOH data, a total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25. There were 34,074 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The DOH also reported 274 deaths due to dengue this year.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that the possible cause of the rise in dengue cases was that “it has been raining frequently so we need to thoroughly clean our backyards, houses, and public spaces to get rid of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito which carries the dengue virus.”

How can you prevent yourself from getting infected with the dengue virus?

What are the symptoms of dengue?

What should you do if you have the symptopms?

– Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com