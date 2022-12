CHRISTMAS EVE. Families enjoy a night walk, enjoying the cool weather while taking photos at the Luneta Park in Manila on December 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Private homes, parks, churches and establishments sparkled with holiday lights as early as November to lift the spirits of Filipinos after two years of being locked indoors.

Here are some of the brightest displays cheering everyone celebrating Christmas 2022.

REVIVAL. The renowned Christmas on Display or COD featuring the nativity scene with life-sized mannequins that tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ opened to the public to usher in the holiday season, on November 18, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler

BIG AND BRIGHT. Pedestrians at the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati City are dwarfed by the towering buildings in Rockwell Center as they take photos of bright lights, on December 5, 2022. Rappler

‘KATHAKATAKA’. Passersby enjoy and take pictures around the art installation by Toym Imao at the UP Oblation in Diliman on December 14, 2022. The art installation was inspired by the miracle plant ‘katakataka’ found at the base of the Oblation and is one of the highlights in the annual UP lantern parade. Jire Carreon/Rappler

COMMUNITY. Neighbors and passersby enjoy the colorful Christmas display along Merced street in Paco, Manila, where residents have decorated their homes for the Christmas season, on December 16, 2022. Rappler

900 BULBS. Motorists drive past the 74-feet high Chinese arch in Binondo, Manila, to usher in the Christmas season on December 17, 2022. Rappler

DANCING FOUNTAIN. To usher the Yuletide holidays, the Manila LGU lights up the city hall, surrounding streets, and the Kartilya with a colorful Christmas tree, lantern and decors, on November 15, 2022. Rappler

MISA DE GALLO. Lit Christmas lanterns welcome devotees who flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parañaque City, as they attend the first day Christmas dawn mass, on December 16, 2022. Rappler

OUTSIDE THE METRO. Shoppers are entertained by glistening stalls selling an assortment of traditional and modern Christmas lanterns or parol in San Fernando, Pampanga on October 27, 2022. Rappler

PEDESTRIAN WALKWAY. Park goers enjoy their walk and take selfies under the Chritsmas lights tunnel at the Liwasang Aurora inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle on November 22, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler

PLAYGROUND. A child plays by the Christmas lights display at the Eastwood Mall In Quezon City during the annual Christmas Tree lighting event, on November 7, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler

EVENING STROLL. Park-goers enjoy the sight of illuminated Christmas trees as they celebrate Christmas eve at Luneta in Manila on December 24, 2022. Rappler

INSIDE LOOKING OUT. Persons Deprived of Liberty appreciate their handcrafted Christmas tree and lanterns made of recycled materials inside the Manila City Jail male dormitory on December 1, 2022. Rappler

