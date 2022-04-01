Rappler columnist Jayeel Cornelio wins 2021 TOYM award

AWARDEE. Rappler columnist Jayeel Cornelio is one of the ten 2021 The Outstanding Young Men awardees.

Jayeel Cornelio is recognized for his contributions to the field of education and sociology

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler columnist Jayeel Cornelio, director of the Development Studies Program at the Ateneo de Manila University, is among 10 recipients of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) for 2021, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) announced Friday, April 1.

The TOYM Awards recognizes young men and women who have demonstrated excellence in their fields and whose dedication to their profession “resulted in significant contributions to the welfare of their countrymen.”

Cornelio was recognized for his contributions to the field of education and sociology. He regularly writes his column for Rappler on a variety of topics, especially on the sociology of the youth and religion.

A sociologist of youth, Cornelio is the editor of Rethinking Filipino Millennials: Alternative Perspectives on a Misunderstood Generation (UST Publishing House, 2020).

Cornelio is also known for his courageous writings on some of the most controversial topics in recent years.

Below is the complete list of 10 awardees who were chosen from a pool of 106 nominations.

Ariestelo Asilo, social entrepreneurship

Iloisa Romaroag-Diga, agricultural entrepreneurship

Eleazar Abraham “Abe” L. Orobia, education and culture

Anna Oposa, environment and marine conservation

Maria Yzabelle Angel V. Palma, science and technology

Jaime Alfonso Aherrera, medicine and cardiology

Lou Sabrina Ongkiko, education and academe

Jaemark Tordecilla, digital journalism

Melvin Sanicas, science and medicine

“This year’s awardees and the commendable success they achieved in both their professional and personal lives, serve as a testament to the bright future that the younger generation can lead us towards, when they are given the opportunity to do so,” said Bienvenido Tantoco III, TOYM Foundation, Incorporated chairman and Rustan’s president.

The TOYM has recognized more than 400 individuals in the last five decades for their achievements in the fields of public service, education, science, and the arts. The awards are presented annually by the Junior Chamber International Philippines, together with the TOYM Foundation and the Gerry Roxas Foundation.

The JCI Philippines will hold a separate awarding ceremony on Friday, April 8. – Rappler.com