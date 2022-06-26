[Kitchen 143] Dreaming of Greece? Try making this easy whipped feta dip!

Easy to make and loved by all, this dip is rich in calcium, good for gut health, and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three days

Daydreaming of visiting Greece and playing with Mediterranean flavors makes for easy dinners and even easier snacks. Served with a medley of olives, lemon, cheese, and more, these flavors are always a hit when I bring them to the dining table for #TeamGellibean. Even if my summertime menu is slowly being swapped out for heartier and more comforting dishes and stews, this Whipped Feta Dip is on constant rotation with carrot sticks, singkamas, and warmed up pita pockets.

The kids love this side dish coupled with a creamy hummus, but Nino loves it even more as a topping to my one-pan wonder of Baked Greek Chicken and Potatoes. Throwing a baked chicken dish in the oven, adding the dips I usually make beforehand, and a big bowl of tzatziki for dinner provides for a balanced meal where the leftovers are usually eaten until they are all gone!

Try making this easy Whipped Feta Dip in the food processor or blender and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for when there is a snack attack.

Whipped Feta Dip

INGREDIENTS:

1 200 g block feta crumbled

½ c unsweetened Greek Yogurt

½ c cream cheese

¼ c sour cream

¼ c mayonnaise

Juice of half of a fresh lemon

Zest of lemon

½ tsp each of fresh dill, oregano and thyme

Fresh ground black pepper

PROCEDURE:

Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend till smooth.

Garnish with a drizzle of EVOO, a sliced lemon, green onions, or chili flakes

Serve with toasted pita and fresh vegetable sticks.

Easy to make and loved by all, this dip is rich in calcium, good for gut health, and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three days. Chances are, if you come from a family of dippers like us, it might not even last that long! – Rappler.com