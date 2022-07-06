LIST: Senate committee chairmanships for the 19th Congress

The Senate reopens session after the election recess with 15 Senators physically attending, led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, on May 23, 2022.

Incoming Senate president Migz Zubiri shares a tentative list of committee chairpersons which will be finalized by July 25

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate has started to form its committees in the 19th Congress, which is set to open session in the morning of July 25.

On Wednesday, July 6, incoming Senate president Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri shared the running list of leadership positions and committee chairmanships in the chamber.

The top three positions in the upper house – Senate president, Senate president pro-tempore, and majority leader – have already been decided: Zubiri for Senate president, Loren Legarda as Senate president pro-tempore, and Joel Villanueva as majority leader.

These positions will be formalized when the Senate elects its leaders and committee chairpersons at the opening of the 19th Congress.

Several committee chairmanships have been carried over from the previous 18th Congress, while others are still being negotiated among senators.

This means the running list for Senate committee chairmanships in the 19th Congress below may still change in the coming days:

Joel Villanueva: Rules

Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara: Finance; Youth

Nancy Binay: Accounts; Tourism

Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa: Public Order and Dangerous Drugs; Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victim’s Compensation

JV Ejercito: Local Government; Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement

Francis “Chiz” Escudero: Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education

Jinggoy Estrada: Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development (Domestic Labor); National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation

Win Gatchalian: Ways and Means; Basic Educations, Arts, and Culture

Bong Go: Health and Demography; Sports

Lito Lapid: Games and Amusement

Imee Marcos: Foreign Relations; Cooperatives; Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development; Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation

Robin Padilla: Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes; Public Information and Mass Media

Grace Poe: Public Services; Economic Affairs

Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.: Public Works; Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation

Francis Tolentino: Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation (Blue Ribbon); Science and Technology; Justice

Raffy Tulfo: Energy; Migrant Workers (OFWs) – still to be created

Cynthia Villar: Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform; Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change

Mark Villar: Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship; Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies

Risa Hontiveros: Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality

Koko Pimentel: TBA

Alan Peter Cayetano: TBA

Pia Cayetano: Sustainable Development Goals, Innovations and Futures Thinking

– Rappler.com