LIVESTREAM: Fiesta Mass for Nazareno 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula is leading the fiesta Mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand at midnight on Monday, January 9.

The Mass kicks off the annual feast of the Black Nazarene and is set to be its main highlight on January 9. This comes as the Traslacion, the nearly daylong procession of the Black Nazarene image around the streets of Manila, is suspended for the third year in a row due to COVID-19.

– Rappler.com