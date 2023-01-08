IN PHOTOS: Thousands join ‘walk of faith’ on eve of Nazarene feast

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of devotees marched in a “walk of faith” on Sunday, January 8, to commemorate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, as the yearly event drawing millions has yet to return to its full form since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some 88,000 devotees joined the walk which started past 1 am on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand and ended at 4 am at the Quiapo Church.
Families and groups who attended were seen carrying candles, banners, and images of the Black Nazarene, while others raised towels traditionally used to wipe a statue of the Black Nazarene.
The Quiapo church earlier said the “walk of faith” would be held in lieu of the Traslacion, a yearly event where devotees from all over the country gather in Manila for the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Luneta to Quiapo.
Aside from the walk of faith, in-person eucharistic celebrations will also be held on January 9 at the Quiapo Church and in selected churches around the city.
The Feast of the Black Nazarene, the biggest religious event in predominantly Catholic Philippines, is usually celebrated with a day-long procession that attracts millions of devotees every January 9. The Black Nazarene refers to Jesus of Nazareth, represented by a 17th-century mulatto image that devotees believe to be miraculous. – Rappler.com
