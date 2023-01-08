IN PHOTOS: Thousands join ‘walk of faith’ on eve of Nazarene feast

FAITH. Devotees holding candles, rosaries and small replicas of the image of the Black Nazarene participate in the Walk of Faith, as a replacement to the annual Traslacion,from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church on January 8, 2023. Church administrators estimated about 88,000 crowd joined the procession as of 5am.

Families and groups attending the walk of faith are seen carrying candles, banners, and images of the Black Nazarene, while others raise towels traditionally used to wipe a statue of the Black Nazarene

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of devotees marched in a “walk of faith” on Sunday, January 8, to commemorate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, as the yearly event drawing millions has yet to return to its full form since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 88,000 devotees joined the walk which started past 1 am on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand and ended at 4 am at the Quiapo Church.

Families and groups who attended were seen carrying candles, banners, and images of the Black Nazarene, while others raised towels traditionally used to wipe a statue of the Black Nazarene.

The Quiapo church earlier said the “walk of faith” would be held in lieu of the Traslacion, a yearly event where devotees from all over the country gather in Manila for the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Luneta to Quiapo.

CELEBRATE. Thousands of devotees join the Walk of Faith procession on January 8, 2023.

COMMEMORATE. Thousands of devotees join the Walk of Faith procession from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, on January 8, 2023.

FAITH. Thousands of devotees join the Walk of Faith procession at from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, on January 8, 2023.

DEVOTED. The ‘Walk of Faith’ procession started past 1am and reached Quiapo Church around 4am.

PRAYER. Thousands gather for the ‘Walk of Faith’ procession to express devotion to the Black Nazarene.

CROWDS GATHER. Church administrators estimated about 88,000 crowd joined the procession as of 5am.

DEVOTED. A devotee holds the image of the Black Nazarene.

Aside from the walk of faith, in-person eucharistic celebrations will also be held on January 9 at the Quiapo Church and in selected churches around the city.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene, the biggest religious event in predominantly Catholic Philippines, is usually celebrated with a day-long procession that attracts millions of devotees every January 9. The Black Nazarene refers to Jesus of Nazareth, represented by a 17th-century mulatto image that devotees believe to be miraculous. – Rappler.com