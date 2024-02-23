Baguio City marks 15th Ibaloy Day with call for unity, cultural preservation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Onjon ni Ivadoy gathered in Ibaloy Park to celebrate the 15th Ibaloy Day on Friday, February 23, an event dedicated to reminding the next generation of Ibalois of their colorful history and the importance of preserving their culture.

The theme for this year, “Semek mo, ipa’sas mo,” translates to “show your love,” encapsulating the day’s spirit of cultural pride and communal unity.

Bacuio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong led the event, where Benguet Representative Eric Go Yap, former Benguet Governor Cresencio Pacalso, and other local officials were also in attendance.

In her video message, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Executive Director Mervyn Espadero highlighted the Ibaloy people’s pioneering role in championing indigenous rights, dating back to the era of Mateo Cariño, who valiantly defended the land rights of the Ibaloy during the American colonial period.

This year’s Ibaloy Day featured a parade through Session Road, the traditional “owik” ritual – a pig butchering ceremony believed to bring blessings – and performances by Ibaloy musicians.

The day also marked the celebration alongside the city’s first Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Councilor Maximo Hilario Edwin Jr., who is a former president of the Onjon ni Ivadoy Association and plays a crucial role in advocating for the respect and integration of indigenous traditions within Baguio’s evolving society.

Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, in his message, stressed the importance of cultural identity and tradition among Ibaloys, highlighting the challenge of modern developments that threaten these practices.

Diclas extended his deepest appreciation to the Onjon ni Ivadoy, Inc., and all partners for their continued celebration of Ibaloy Day, which serves as a venue to inspire and educate about the rich Ibaloy history and culture.

Magalong emphasized the spirit of solidarity, urging the Ibaloy community to unite and be selfless in their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.

“The way to invoke our right is for the Ibaloy to be not only united but also to manifest solidarity. We cannot be divisive and think of our personal interests,” Magalong said, calling on the community to mentor young Ibaloy leaders and to rise up for their righs.

The celebration also coincided with International Native Title Day, commemorating the US Supreme Court’s recognition of the native land title of Cariño on February 23, 1909.

This dual celebration underscores the city’s commitment to honoring its indigenous heritage, further solidified by the local government’s declaration of February 23 as Ibaloi Day in 2009 and the institutionalization of the celebration as a regular city event through Ordinance No. 09 (Series of 2013).

Edwin, for his part, highlighted the significance of his role in ensuring that the collective interests of the indigenous community are considered in city ordinances.

“Today, as we celebrate both Ibaloy Day and International Native Title Day, we acknowledge our past struggles for recognition and renew our pledge to safeguard our cultural legacy for generations to come,” he said. – Rappler.com