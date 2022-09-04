Calaca is now the 5th city of Batangas

CALACA CITY. Mayor Nas Ona (center) with COMELEC and other local officials during the proclamation of Calaca as a city.

CALACA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections formally announced the conversion of Calaca town into a component city after the “Yes” vote won the recently concluded plebiscite.

The plebiscite asked, “Pumapayag ka ga na ang munisipalidad ng Calaca ay gawing isang lungsod ng probinsya ng Batangas at kikilalanin bilang lungsod ng Calaca alinsunod sa Batas Republika bilang 11544 na kilala din bilang charter of the City of Calaca?”

(Are you in favor of the conversion of the Municipality of Calaca into a city of the Province of Batangas to be known as the City of Calaca pursuant to Republic Act No. 11544 also known as charter of the City of Calaca?)

There were 29,424 yes votes while 3,781 voted no.

Of the 58,881 registered voters, more than 50% in 123 clustered precincts cast their votes last Saturday, September 3, despite bad weather brought about by typhoon Henry.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, Calaca Mayor Nas Ona, Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain and his wife former Rep. Eileen Ermita-Buhain and other local officials witnessed the proclamation.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Calaca’s cityhood through Republic Act No. 11544 on May 26, 2021.

Calaca was a former barrio of the neighboring Balayan town and was established as a town in the latter part of 1835 with 40 barangays.

In the 2020 census, Calaca has a population of 87,361 in a 114.58 square km land area.

In an interview with reporters, Mayor Sofronio “Nas” Ona said, “Mas mabilis na ngayong mararamdaman ang pag-unlad ng Calaca dahil isa na itong lungsod.” (Calaca will experience faster development because it is now a city.)

“Mas maraming pondo ,mas maraming pinansyal na kapabilidad nangangahulugan na mas maraming programa at proyekto para sa ating mga Calacazens,” he added. (More funding, more financial capabilities meaning more programs and projects for the Calacazens.)

Calaca is the first city in the 1st Congressional Distict of Batangas and fifth in the province after Lipa, Tanauan, Santo Tomas and Batangas City. – Rappler.com