Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Camarines Norte

The quake was felt in parts of Bicol region, Northern Samar, Metro Manila, Quezon, and Rizal

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit parts of Camarines Norte on Tuesday, January 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake happened at 5:57 am off Tinaga Island in the town of Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The quake was felt in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Quezon, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Rizal.

“Medyo malakas yan, lalo na 10 kilometers lang ang depth,” Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, Officer-in-Charge of Phivolcs told radio DZBB. (It is quite strong, especially since the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.)

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity V – Daet, Camarines Norte;

Intensity III – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Ragay, Iriga City, Camarines Sur; San Roque, Northern Samar;

Intensity II – Pili, Pasacao, Camarines Sur; Infanta, Gumaca, Mauban, Guinayangan, Mulanay, Alabat, Quezon

Intensity I – Pulilan, Bulacan; Pasig City, Marikina City, Metro Manila; Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Rizal.

Bacolcol said they expect damage from the quake, but none had yet been reported. – Rappler.com