7 teens drown in 2 Holy Week incidents in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur

A 12-year-old is the lone survivor of the Camarines Sur drowning incident which killed six other teens

A couple of excursions-turned-tragedies rattled the Camarines provinces just before the end of the Holy Week.

Six teenagers drowned and one was rescued after a family went on an outing in San Jose, Camarines Sur on Saturday, April 8.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl drowned in Daet, Camarines Norte on Good Friday.

Camarines Sur drowning incident

The Camarines Sur drowning incident occurred at around 9:30 am. Five teens, two aged 18, two aged 17, and one aged 16, were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Five hours after the initial police report at past 3 pm, the body of another 16-year-old was also retrieved.

A 12-year-old was the lone survivor of the incident.

The victims are residents of Goa town and Naga City.

“Nagkakarawat sa may sulog. Tighiling ko sinda, patarahaw na,” (“They were playing by the current. When I checked them, they were already being pulled away,”) said Gilbert, father of several of the victims.

After some beachgoers and residents attempted to rescue the teens, the Talisay Port-based Coast Guard, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and local fire and police stations promptly responded to a request for rescue and retrieval operations.

Camarines Norte drowning

A day earlier on Good Friday, another 15-year-old girl drowned in Bagasbas beach in Daet, Camarines Norte.

Both the Bureau of Fire Protection in Daet and MDRRMO of Daet responded, but the victim was also pronounced dead on arrival in the hospital.

The DRRMOs remind the public to be extra cautious on their excursions especially during this dry season. – Rappler.com

