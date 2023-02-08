[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Sibuyan mining crisis – what’s next?

LIVE

Much remains to be done in the fight against mining on Sibuyan Island, environmentalist Rodne Galicha says

The protesters on Sibuyan Island in Romblon may have halted the transport of nickel ore, but they have not stopped the nickel mining exploration project itself.

Much remains to be done, environmentalist Rodne Galicha says. Now even social media is being weaponized against them.

Veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to Galicha about the Sibuyan mining crisis in this episode of In The Public Square. Tune in on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com