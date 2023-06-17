Mabini mayor, 2 brothers arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives

Meanwhile, another brother – Ariel Villanueva – was not in his house when the CIDG conducted a search. They did recover another rifle, a magazine, and some ammunition, however.

BATANGAS, Philippines – The municipal mayor of Mabini town and two of his brothers were arrested at separate locations in an operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) early on Saturday morning, June 17.

CIDG operatives, led by Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, arrested Mabini Mayor Nilo Villanueva at around 4:37 am. Judge Mary Josephine Lazaro of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 74 of Antipolo City, issued a search warrant, and recovered from Mayor Villanueva’s house was a suspected explosive device.

Police also arrested former police officer Oliver Villanueva, another brother of the mayor, in front of the barangay hall of Pulong Niogan, Sitio Pook in Mabini, Batangas at around 4:20 am. Recovered from him were a 5.56 caliber rifle, one caliber 45 handgun, some magazines, a hand grenade, and various ammunition types.

Meanwhile, police arrested the mayor’s brother, Bayani Villanueva, at around 5:24 am after being served a search warrant. Police recovered a 5.56mm rifle, a magazine, various bits of ammunition and a hand grenade.

Bayani Villanueva is the Association of Barangay Captains president and Barangay Chairman of Sto. Tomas in Mabini.

Meanwhile, another brother – Ariel Villanueva – was not in his house when the CIDG conducted a search operation around 5:30 am at Sitio Kanluran, Brgy. Sampaguita in Mabini, Batangas. Authorities, however, recovered another caliber 5.56mm rifle, a magazine and some ammunition.

The suspects were brought to the CIDG office in the National Capital Region for documentation and proper disposition. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. – Rappler.com