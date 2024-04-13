Mindanao
Mindanao
BARMM residents approve creation of 8 more towns

Jairo Bolledo

PLEBISCITE. BARMM residents flock to precincts on Saturday, April 13, to participate in the plebiscite that will decide if the creation of eight more towns will be ratified.

Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia

MANILA, Philippines – Bangsomoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) residents voted to approved the creation of eight more municipalities in the region on Saturday, April 13.

A total of 72,658 voters participated in the plebiscite, or a voter turnout was at 81.10%, exceeding the expectations of BARMM officials. Of this number, 72,358 votes yes, 273 voted no, and 27 abstained.

Based on the documents provided by the Commission on Elections on Saturday, April 13, these are the new towns created, including the number of residents who voted in favor or against their creation in the plebiscite.

  • Kadayangan – Yes: 6,292; No: 80
  • Kapalawan – Yes: 10,495; No: 2
  • Ligawasan – Yes: 11,788; No: 0
  • Malidegao – Yes: 12,255; No: 44
  • Nabalawag – Yes: 7,442; No: 14
  • Old Kaabakan – Yes: 6,611; No: 4
  • Pahamuddin – Yes: 5,974; No: 116
  • Tugunan – Yes: 11,501; No: 13
From Commission on Elections

The Comelec said on Saturday night that the canvassing was completed at 9 pm.

In 2023, Bangsamoro Transition Authority member Aida Silongan proposed the creation of the eight municipalities. Silongan then said that a plebiscite could settle jurisdictional issues and include the municipalities in the proposed Bangsamoro Local Governance Code. The said code was approved in September 2023.

The BARMM parliament approved the creation of the eight towns in August 2023. The plebiscite was a requirement to ratify the regional laws that created the new municipalities.

BARMM was tasked to provide initial funds amounting to P2.5 million for each of the municipalities, for the administrative and operational needs of the new towns. The setup continues until the new municipalities get their share from the National Tax Allotment. – Rappler.com

