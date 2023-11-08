Basilan provincial board member killed during argument

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEATED ARGUMENT. Basilan Provincial Board Member Nasser Asarul is killed Wednesday, November 8, during an argument in Sumisip, Basilan.

Basilan 2nd District Provincial Board member Nasser Asarul is killed during a heated argument. The suspect also died in the incident.

BASILAN, Philippines – Provincial Board Member Nasser Asarul of the 2nd District of Basilan was shot dead in Barangay Basak, Sumisip, Basilan shortly before 2 pm Wednesday, Novermber 8.

An initial investigation by the police disclosed that Asarul and his group were having refreshments in a carenderia around 1:55 pm, when the suspect appeared. The report said a heated argument ensued between the suspect and Asarul’s group led to an exchange of gunfire.

The police identified the alleged gunman as Basid Kari Karim, 45, married, and a resident of Barangay Buli-Buli, Sumisip.

The police said that during the exchange of gunfire one of Asarul’s companions shot and killed the suspect.

After the incident, Asarul was rushed to Lamitan Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered from the crime scene three empty shells of caliber 45 and 15 spent shells of M16 rifles.

Asarul ran under the PDP-Laban banner during the 2022 elections, where he landed 4th place in the race for provincial board second district of Basilan – Rappler.com