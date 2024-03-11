Bukidnon cave claims lives of 4 Yamashita treasure hunters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The cave reeks of carbon monoxide, says a member of the local disaster risk reduction management office

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – At least four men in search of the fabled Yamashita treasure died when they suffocated inside a cave they were exploring in Kadingilan town in Bukidnon province on Monday, March 11.

Captain Larry Mahlin, Kadingilan police chief, said one of the victims, identified as Rey Gallardo of Valencia City, was pulled out from the cave by rescuers in the morning.

Mahlin said they have yet to account for the three remaining miners who are presumed dead inside the cave in Sitio Tinago, Barangay Cabadiangan.

“We are also waiting for a ladder to lower the body bags into the cave,” Mahlin said.

He said the victims were part of a group of eight treasure hunters who went inside the cave, searching for the fabled Yamashita treasure on Sunday, March 10.

A nearby police station sent distress radio messages, seeking help from organized rescuers after learning that the hunters needed assistance, Mahlin said.

Robert John Laguna, a member of the Kadingilan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said they did not enter the cave because the area reeked of carbon monoxide.

Laguna said the cave is also known for a labyrinth of passages that pose potential risks to rescuers who are unfamiliar with it. – Rappler.com