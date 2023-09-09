Cop killed after picking up booby-trapped SIM at Lanao del Norte bomb site

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senior Master Sergeant Roselier Hangka was a member of the provincial PNP Explosive Disposal Unit that responded to reports of an explosion in the remote village of Paiton six kilometers from Kauswagan town proper

CAGAYAN DE ORO – A police bomb disposal expert was killed after he picked up a booby trapped-SIM left behind by suspects who had bombed a transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, on Friday, September 8.

Northern Mindanao police spokesperson Major Joanne Navarro said Senior Master Sergeant Roselier Hangka died at the district hospital in Kauswagan, due to injuries sustained from the blast.

Navarro said Hangka was a member of the Lanao del Norte PNP Explosive Disposal Unit that responded to reports of an explosion in the remote village of Paiton six kilometers from Kauswagan town proper.

“Together with other policemen and army soldiers, [they] started a grid search when they reached Barangay Paiton,” Navarro said.

Navarro said she was told that the search was about to end at 5 am on Friday when Hangka saw a mobile SIM card lying on the ground in his grid area.

She said Hangka picked up the SIM card which was connected to a booby trap, triggering an explosion.

Lanao del Norte police chief Sandy Vales said a team of cops and solders went to Barangay Paiton when a resident reported hearing a series of explosions at the 138-kiloVolt electricity transmission line servicing the towns of Baloi and Aurora, Zamboanga del Norte.

Vales said the team found that NGCP tower was toppled by the series of explosion and conducted a methodical search around the area.

“The explosive team made a thorough search but the accident did happen,” Vales said.

He said the downing of tower 14 did not cause blackouts in the towns of Baloi and Aurora because the NGCP diverted the flow of electricity to other unaffected towers.

The transmission lines of NGCP have been frequently bombed in the past but have caused minor disruption on electricity distribution in Mindanao.

The use of booby traps along with land mines have been banned by the International Humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention on the conduct of war. – Rappler.com